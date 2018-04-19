A 31-year-old man, Hafisu Hassan, has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment by a magistrate court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, for stealing chairs belonging to a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at Isikan area of Akure.

The accused person, with another accomplice who escaped, was arrested by the Police after burgling the church and stealing some plastic chairs worth N55,000.

At the court, the accused person was arraigned on one count of stealing.

According to the prosecution, the offence committed was contrary to and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 37.Vol 1 Laws of Ondo state of Nigeria 2006.

Hassan, who pleaded guilty to the charge, appealed to the court to pardon him and promised not to get involved in such act again.

The prosecutor, Mr. Nanjul Amos, cited Section 320 of the (ACJN) Laws of Ondo State 2006, and presented the fact of the case before the court. He also presented the statement of the accused before the court.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs. O. A. Adegoroye, accepted the accused’s statement as exhibit, saying in view of it, the accused was guilty as charged.

She sentenced the accused person to one- year imprisonment without an option of fine.