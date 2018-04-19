Troubled Zamfara state may know peace from now as the Police have arrested leader of notorious criminal gang known as the “Sara-Suka” and 20 other members.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammad Shehu, said in a statement in Gusau on Thursday that the gang had been terrorising Gusau and its environs.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the operation team of the command on Wednesday at Yan-Mangwarora area of the state capital during a raid of various criminal hideouts.

He said some Indian hemp, three bottles of shooter intoxicant and tramadol tablets were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were assisting the police with information, added that the command was on the trail of other members of the gang.

He said that the command would not relent in its efforts to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties, urging members of the public to assist it with relevant information about the gang.