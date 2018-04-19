Unknown gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in the Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the priest, identified as one Fr. Edwin Omorogbe, was kidnapped around Egba junction on his way to Benin, the state capital on Wednesday evening.

The abductors were said to have taken Omorogbe to an unknown location as he was returning from Uromi, in Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Although the identity of the cleric could not be ascertained as of the time of filing the report, it was learnt that he was a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin.

Efforts to speak with the Director of the Archdiocesan Communication Centre, Very Rev. Fr. Stephen Okojie, were unsuccessful.

Calls put across to his mobile lines indicated that they were busy. He had yet to respond to a text message sent to him.

But the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

Kokumo said that operatives of the command had begun a search to ensure the safe release of the priest.

He stated, “Yes, we are already in the bush. You will have to call me back for the details.”