Another kingpin of a kidnap and murder squad that have been terrorising Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo communities in Akwa Ibom state has been shot dead.

It was gathered that the kingpin popularly known as Stainless was shot dead by security operatives early hours of Thursday (today).

Stainless according to sources from the area was second in command to Akaninyene Jumbo aka Iso Akpafid who was killed few months ago.