A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, has been killed after he was kidnapped by some gunmen in Orlu, Imo State.

A source said on Sunday that the slain cleric was kidnapped in his car on Friday and was taken to Omumma, in the Orlu East Local Government Area of the state, where his lifeless body was found on Saturday.

According to the source, the priest was returning home to organise the funeral of his father when he was abducted at gunpoint.

The source said, “The priest, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, who hailed from Osina, in the Ideato North LGA, and worked in Orlu diocese, was on a mission. He came home to prepare for the burial of his father, who died last week.

“Some kidnappers abducted him at Nkwito Junction, Amaifeke Orlu, at about 7pm on September 1, 2017.

“The priest died in their custody and his father is still in a mortuary. People are no more afraid of God.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, who confirmed the development, described it as worrisome.

Ezike said, “The command’s State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department has taken over the matter.”