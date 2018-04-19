Seventeen corpses of Tiv farmers who were allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen in Obi, Awe, Keana local government areas of Nasarawa State on Monday and Tuesday in Tiv villages in the southern parts of Nasarawa State have been given mass burial in the state.

Seven of the victims were buried at the Christian cemetery in Lafia while ten got buried in mass graves at Keana, headquarters of Keana Local Government Area of the state.

Herdsmen have carried out attacks on Tiv farmers in the state for five days running and killed no fewer than seventy Tiv villagers, including three police personnel deployed to keep peace in Keana and Awe local government areas.

Comrade Peter Ahember, President of Tiv Youth Organisation in Nasarawa State, told newsmen in Lafia, on Wednesday, that the leadership of the Tiv community of Nasarawa State was left with no option than to bury the victims outside their places of abode against the Tiv tradition as the gun-wielding herdsmen were still laying siege to the Tiv-deserted villages unhindered.

Ahember said: “We were left with no option than to bury the victims outside their places of abode (Lafia and Keana).

“The Tiv villages have all been sacked and the invaders are still occupying most of them, so we could not afford to risk more lives in going to bury those victims in their places of abode as demanded by our (Tiv) tradition.

“This is more so that the corpses had already started decomposing at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, due to congestion at the hospital mortuary,” he lamented.

He further explained that apart from those buried en-mass yesterday, many other victims had earlier been buried at different locations across Awe, Keana, Obi and Doma local government areas of the state.

The search for more casualties was ongoing in the affected communities.

Newsmen, who visited some of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, observed that many of the fleeing Tiv villagers were stranded in the streets of Lafia, the state capital.