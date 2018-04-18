Banks in Ilesa, Ijebu Jesa and adjoining towns hurriedly closed for business on Wednesday morning following an alarm that there were some hoodlums trying to force their ways into one of the commercial banks in the town.

There was confusion following the alarm, and many bank customers who were to make withdrawals at various ATMs in the town fled while banks shut their gates and prevented people from going inside.

A worker at one of the banks in the town told our correspondent that they heard that there were some strange boys, who wanted to break into one of the commercial banks but they were prevented by security agents. The worker, who pleaded anonymity said all the banks hurriedly closed their gates and ordered customers to leave their premises.

The robbery scare also forced banks in Osogbo, the state capital, to close almost the same time with their counterparts in Ijesland.

The bank worker said, “We saw some people running and panicking this morning. We were told that some hoodlums were making an attempt to rob a bank. This caused a serious panic and we hurriedly closed and asked our customers to also run.

“I heard two gunshots but later I learnt that the shots were fired by policemen, who were on the red alert while the confusion was on. The panic was so much because of the way the robbers killed scores of people in Offa during the recent attacks on banks in the town. Nobody wants to die, that is why we left work today. I am speaking to you now from my house.”

A customers of one of the banks in Osogbo told newsmen that he was disappointed to meet the banks closed as at 1:30pm when he went to make some transactions.

The customer, who identified himself as Adewale Olawuyi, said security men attached to the bank told him that the bank workers had closed because of the rumour that robbers were in Ilesa and that another gang would storm banks in Osogbo at the same time.

However, the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, when contacted on the telephone told our correspondent that there was no robbery attack on any bank in the state contrary to the rumours in some quarters.

The CP said, ”There was no robbery attack anywhere in Osun State. Somebody just raised a false alarm to cause panic, but there is no problem anywhere at all.”