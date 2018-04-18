A 57-year-old woman, Risikatu Abogunrin and her son, Ifetayo, were on Wednesday arraigned at an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly selling adulterated drinks to the public.

Risikatu and her 21-year-old son are facing a two-count of conspiracy and sale of adulterated drinks.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Seargeant Yomi Egunjobi, had told the court that the duo committed the offences on April 16, at Adeleye Junction, Sari-Iganmu Road, Orile, Lagos.

“Both the mother and son were caught in the act of adulterating soft drinks with the intention of selling it to the public for consumption,’’ he said.

Egunjobi said the offences contravened Sections 158 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Salawu, admitted the accused persons to bails in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 16 for mention.