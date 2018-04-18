A 40-year-marine captain, Blessing Erewa, who allegedly attacked his 18-year-old son with a red-hot pressing iron, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Erewa, who resides at No. 1, Alhaja Olaitan Street, Ifedolapo Estate, Ikorodu in Lagos State, is facing a charge of assault.

The accused, according to Police Prosecutor Hafsat Ajibode, committed the offence on April 3 about 11.50 p.m. at his residence.

Ajibode alleged that the accused, who was angered by the late coming home of the son, Marvelous, sent him out of the house.

“The complainant got back home about 10.20 p.m. and his father got angry and sent him out.

“When he went back home in the morning, his father accosted him and asked where he slept.

“Before the complainant could answer, his father used a hot iron to burn his back,” he told the court.

Ajibode said the accused also chained the boy and poured urine on him.

“The accused’s landlady saw the marks on the complainant’s body and took him to the head of their community who reported the case to the police,’’ he said.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety should be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until April 25 for mention.