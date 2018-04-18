Vendors under the aegis of the Newspaper Distributors Association of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, have embarked on strike over alleged incessant harassment, unwarranted arrest and detention by the police.

The vendors, who took their protest to the State Police Command said that most times, their newspapers were seized by policemen and added that efforts to make the police authorities to stop their men from harassing them had been fruitless

It was observed the absence of newspaper vendors on Agip, Whimpey, New GRA, Azikiwe road and Rumuola.

Secretary of the association, Mr. Imoh Micah, told newsmen that newspaper vendors were finding it difficult to sell their papers without a hitch in Port Harcourt and neighbouring areas.

Micah explained that contrary to the claim by the some policemen that they (vendors) were causing traffic jam on major roads in the state capital, Oyigbo and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, his members had been law abiding.

He said, “We have gone to show our grievance at the Rivers State Police Command; we have gone to tell them that we are not criminals and we should not be treated like criminals. You can see that we are not selling newspapers today.

“Vendors are embarking on a day warning strike because we are tired of being arrested and detained by the police. As I speak with you, some of our newspapers are at Miniokoro Police Station.

“Recently, the DPO of Kala Police Station in Obio/Akpor LGA ordered that we (three executive members of the association) should be detained when we went there to demand that our seized newspapers should be released to us.

“Again, three of our members were sometime ago harassed, arrested and detained by the police in Oyigbo. It was a journalist from one of the national media organisations that ensured that two persons were released; that was after a pastor had paid N10,000 for the third person to be freed by the police.”

Describing newspaper vendors as carriers of information, the association’s secretary wondered why policemen would tag them criminals for doing their legitimate and harmless job of distributing and selling new.

Micah, however, appealed to the state government to prevail on the task force against illegal trading to exempt his members from those involved in illegal trading on the roads, saying, “We are not illegal traders.