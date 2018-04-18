An Ibadan-based school teacher, Romoke Ademoyegun, on Wednesday asked an Iletuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to terminate her 11-year marriage with her husband, Sunday Ademoyegun, over his persistent threat to her life.

She accused Ademoygun of frequently subjecting her to violence, a development she said had cost her two pregnancies.

“My Lord, I have endured enough battering and maltreatment in my 11 years of staying with Sunday as a spouse.

“Any slightest opportunity in the house, he unleashes punches, slaps and even kicks on me, not minding whatever may be happening to me.

“As a result of his many violence against me, I lost a three-month old pregnancy in 2015 and recently on April 1,I lost another two and a half months’ pregnancy after beating me,’’ she said.

According to her, when the battering became too much, she has to move to her father’s home, adding that Ademoyegun traced her there and beat mercilessly.

“I have reported him times without number to his people and series of interventions from my parents have yielded no result.

“Besides, Ademoyegun has no milk of human kindness in him, because he does not cater for the needs of the children and I.

“I have all along been responsible for the payment of the house rent, children’s sustenance, my television set and cell phone are still in his custody.’’

The respondent, who did not deny any of the allegations levelled against him by Romoke, however, opposed the divorce.

Ademoyegun, a film artist, pleaded with the court to settle the matter between him and his spouse.

“My Lord, I can’t start searching for another wife at this stage. It was never our agreement that we will be parting ways now.

“Besides, who does Romoke want to take charge of the children,’’ Sunday lamented.

Chief Henry Agbaje, President of the court, therefore, asked the duo to furnish the court with more evidence to substantiate their arguments.

Agbaje adjourned the case until April 23 for judgment.