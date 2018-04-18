A 27-year-old man, Aaron Mubo, on Wednesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over the alleged kidnap of a septuagenarian and demand of N5 million ransom for his release.

Mubo who is standing trial on a two-count of kidnap and demanding ransom, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Seargent Kehinde Omisakin, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on October 8, 2016 in Epe-Ikorodu.

Omisakin said that the suspect kidnapped Adeola Ogunyemi, 72, and demanded for a N5 million ransom from his family members to secure his release.

She said the offences contravened Sections 2 and 3 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law of Lagos State, 2017.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Komolafe, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Komolafe ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, and adjourned the case until May 16 for hearing.