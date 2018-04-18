A 42-year-old businessman, Malumi Ademibo, on Wednesday appeared before an Okitipupa Magistrate’s Court in Ondo State for allegedly misrepresenting himself as king-elect

Ademibo, whose address was not mentioned, appeared before Magistrate Banji Ayeomoni.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, said that the accused falsely paraded himself as the Amapetu-elect of Mahin Kingdom on Jan. 13 at 12:30p.m at Ode Mahin Kingdom in Ondo State.

Orogbemi said that the accused falsely paraded himself following the death of Oba Lawrence Omowole, the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom.

He submitted that Ademibo’s action was an embarrassment to the Mahin Kingdom because its council of chiefs had yet to decide on who should be the next king.

Orogbemi said that the offences were punishable under Sections 516 and 108(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail by Ayeomoni in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

Ayeomoni ordered that the surety must produce evidence of a year tax payment.

He adjourned the case until April 30 for substantive hearing