The Police has assured residents of Zonkwa in Zangon Kataf Local Government, Kaduna State that it was doing everything possible to halt frequent theft of motorcycles in the area.

The Divisional Police Officer in the area, ASP Sunday Dangana, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Zonkwa.

He said that the police has taken appropriate measures to track and apprehend the perpetrators.

Dangana however called for more vigilance on the part of the general public, so that the worrisome trend would be brought under firm control.

“There has been series of reports of motorcycle theft especially within bank premises and the development is not far from lack of secured parking space for bank customers,’’ he said.

The DPO said that although the security of the bank was a joint effort of its management and the Police, the general public should also assist in monitoring the criminals.

The Manager, United Bank for Africa, Mr Uche Izundu, expressed worry over the development, but said the bank has stepped up measures to stem the tide.

He urged customers to be extra vigilant while parking their motorcycles and assured that the bank would provide a secured alternative parking space for the customers.

A victim, Mr Stephen Dodo, told NAN that his motorcycle was stolen recently before he could conclude his banking transaction.

“It happened within split seconds; I couldn’t believe my eyes,’’ Dodo said.

He urged the management of the bank to urgently provide a secured parking space to minimise the rate of theft.