An Upper Area Court 3 in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Wednesday, sentenced a 20-year-old applicant, Sherif Umar, to one year imprisonment for smoking Indian hemp in the market.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, however, gave the accused an option of N5, 000 fine.

Mohammed said the judgment would act as a deterrent to other youths who would want to engage in such negative vice and cause public nuisance.

The accused pleaded guilty on arraignment to the count of smoking Indian hemp and causing public nuisance.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Farin Gada Police Station by Chairman of Cabbage Market, Farin Gada, on April 12.

Gukwat said on the arrival of the Police at the scene, the accused was arrested with a substance suspected to be Indian hemp and hard drug.

Gukwat said the offence was contrary to Section 183 of the Penal Code.