The abducted twins of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Dr. Lekan Balogun, have been released by suspected kidnappers who seized them and their mother in front of family house in Akobo area of Ibadan last week.

Their mother was later dropped at a spot, while the abductors contacted the family with a ransom demand of N100m.

The sum was reduced to N40m at the weekend, before it was eventually slashed to N10m on Monday.

Balogun is one of the Ibadan high chiefs that were elevated to the position of monarch by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, before the action was annulled by a court in Ibadan.

Balogun said the N10m ransom was paid before the children were released.

Confirming the release to newsmen, Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the Police was making frantic efforts to apprehend the suspected kidnappers.

He also confirmed that the children have been reunited with their parents.

It was gathered that the children were released on Monday night, after which they were taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical check-up in Lagos.

Balogun, who also confirmed the release of the twins, said he was happy that they were released unhurt.

He added that their mother, Funmilayo, travelled with the twins to Lagos and that they would be back in Ibadan soon.

He said, “It is true that a ransom of N10m was paid to the suspected kidnappers before they released my children. You don’t equate money with human lives.”

The twins’ mother, who was hospitalised and treated for shock after the abduction, said she was elated at the release after missing the children for seven days.

She said, “To say that I was happy and I’m still happy now is an understatement and I can’t be thankful enough to God almighty for protecting my children during the period; just as I thank everybody involved in the release of the children.”