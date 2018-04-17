The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Emenike Nwachukwu, in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly hacking into a Facebook account belonging to one Mr Stanley Okonta.

The defendant of plot 288, Addis Ababa Street, Wuse Zone 4, FCT, Abuja, is facing a count charge of impersonation.

The Prosecutor, Mr Adeyemi, told the court that Nwachukwu committed the offence on March 2 at around 6:15p.m.

Oyeyemi further said that the defendant allegedly hacked into the account and had online conversations with Okonta’s Facebook friends.

According to him, Nwachukwu invited some of Okonta’s friends to Abuja on the pretext that he was Okonta himself.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Achegbulu, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until May 31 for hearing.