A man has countered his wife’s claims that she bleeds after sex because her husband wants to use her for money-making rituals.

Mother-of-two, Aina, had claimed in her divorce suit that her husband, Adebayo Adeniji, brought a certain calabash home in which he washes his hands; and that at midnight, he gets up to start casting incantations of all sorts.

Adebayo, however, countered that Aina bled after sex because she was a cancer patient.

“My travails in Adebayo’s home reached its climax when blood started flowing from my private part anytime he had sexual intercourse with me,” Aina narrated on Tuesday before a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, asking it to dissolve her 32-year marriage to Adeniji.

She also accused her husband of drunkenness.

In her petition, Aina, a resident of Oke-Ado area of Ibadan, also claimed that the husband had concluded moves to use her for money rituals.

“My lord, I have recorded 32 years of horror, sadness and tears in Adebayo’s home.

“Little did I know that he had, all along, planned how to use me as part of his objects for his money ritual and I was staying with him with all faithfulness.

“What I discovered was that Adebayo brought a certain calabash home in which he washes his hands. Then, in the midnight, he gets up to start casting incantations of all sorts.

“My travail in Adebayo’s home reached its climax when blood started flowing from my private part anytime he has sexual intercourse with me.

“Adebayo is a deadly drunkard who is often exposed to public ridicule in his drunkenness,” Aina alleged.

In his response, the husband denied some of the allegations against him by Aina, but agreed that the marriage be dissolved.

Adebayo said, “My lord, I want this court to know that Aina had, on 10 different occasions, parted ways with me, but always returned after sometime.

“It is not true that I was attempting to use Aina for any money ritual, but I was trying to solve my own problem.

“I know that I am addicted to beer and a given prophet in Ibadan gave me the calabash to perform certain actions with.

“I take only two to three bottles and I don’t get myself afterwards.

“Well, it is not my sexual intercourse that causes Aina to bleed through her private part; she is a cancer patient, and cancer is probably the cause.

“I want the court to order her to return my house document in her custody to me.”

However, the president of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, asked the duo to provide more evidence to support their claims and also ordered them to come along with their two two grown up children on the next adjourned date.

Odunade adjourned the case till May 15 for judgment.