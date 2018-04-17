Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

There is currently great apprehension in Lagos, on Tuesday morning, as heavily-armed police operatives were mobilised and stationed around Ojota motor park in the metropolis.

The stern-looking policemen, were conveyed in about 15 Hilux patrol vehicles, parked at the entrance of the part while passersby and motorists either made a U-turn from their point of departure or had to run holding their hands up.

No reason has been given by police authorities for the heavy deployment.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harvard Professor reveals for free ancient herbs that lowers blood pressure and reverse hypertension in seven days [click here for info]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR