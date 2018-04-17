A man, Shuaibu Umar, who allegedly called his sister in law, Suwaiba Abdulkadir, a prostitute, has received a judgement of 80 strokes of cane at Sharia court sitting at Magajin Gar, Kaduna state.

Suwaiba had filed a case of defamation against her brother in-law.

She told the court that Umar called her “a prostitute” after a misunderstanding they had.

She explained to the judge on Monday, “Shuaibu is my husband’s younger brother and we had a misunderstanding; we exchanged words and he called me a prostitute.”

“I want this honorable court to grant me justice, as what my brother-in-law said about me has tarnished my image,’’ she said.

However, the defendant, who did not deny calling his sister-in-law a prostitute, said he only spoke in anger and had no regrets.

He told the court, “I was hurt when she called me a drug addict and a thief; that was why I called her a prostitute and I won’t go back on my words.”

In his ruling, the judge, Mallam Dahiru Lawal, said that Umar be given 80 lashes of cane after giving him a chance to withdraw his statement, which he refused to do.

The judge said in his ruling, “The defendant confirmed calling his sister-in-law a prostitute and is not ready to withdraw the statement; therefore, I, Dahiru Lawal, rule that Shuaibu Umar be given 80 strokes of cane.”