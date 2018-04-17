A gang of suspected armed robbers at the weekend attacked a business woman around Ekrejeta in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

They allegedly stabbed her on the neck, collected N20, 000 at gunpoint, after which she was thrown into a nearby river.

The victim, it was gathered, Mrs. Betty Kermo, was said to have been attacked at her residence during the wee hours on the fateful day.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the incident, said upon the report of the matter to the police, they swung into action, and arrested two of the suspects, adding that the victim was rescued by fishermen.

He that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation, and warned that the police would do everything possible to make lives unbearable to criminals who had refused to relocate from the state to elsewhere.

Also, a 15 year old girl in Ovwian Aladja, Udu Local Government Area of the state was on Sunday allegedly raped by a serial gang of rapists in area.

The victim (name withheld) was said to have been forced into an uncompleted building where she was allegedly abused by the rapists.

The State Police boss, Mustafa who confirmed the incident, said that two suspects were arrested, Jeffrey Okoh and Gabriel Ose, 17, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime, saying it was devil’s handwork. He said they would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

In another development, two suspected armed men have been nabbed by the police in Abraka Division. It was gathered that the suspects had attempted rob a business man in the area when nemesis caught up with them.

They were said to have been arrested at the scene of their operation by the police who acted on a tip-off.

Police image maker in the State DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said they were currently being detained at Abraka Police Division for further investigation, adding that locally cut to size guns were recovered from them.