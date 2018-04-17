A student of the College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, identified as Akintunde Adegunloye was reportedly found dead in his friend’s room on the premises of the Ondo State Specialists Hospital, Ondo town, Ondo State.

The Ondo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph, said the incident occurred happened last Thursday at 10 pm.

He said the deceased left his school in Ekiti State to visit two of his friends who were pharmacists and members of the National Youth Service Corps, serving in the government-owned hospital in Ondo.

He said, “The deceased paid his friends a visit in Ondo, the friends were corps members pharmacists who are serving at the hospital. We learnt that the friends got home on that fateful day and found him (deceased) dead in the room.

“We have invited the two corps members and as I am speaking with you they are still with us, we are interrogating them on the matter.”

Joseph added that the father of the deceased had informed the command that the family was not interested in going to court over the matter, adding that they requested for the corpse to be released to them.