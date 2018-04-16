The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, has ordered that a Superintendent of Police, SP Opawoye Adetunji, be given an administrative query for alleged abused of firearm.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Chike Oti, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, stressing that the officer was attached to Sagamu Road Police Station, Ikorodu, as the Divisional Crime Officer.

Oti said that the commissioner was deeply worried over the “unprofessional conduct” of the officer, adding that the Police boss regretted the unwarranted use of firearm where and when not necessary.

“The CP has directed that the officer be issued a comprehensive query for shooting a civilian on Sunday, April 15, 2018 for a yet-to-be determined reason.

“The officer, who is currently recuperating in an undisclosed hospital alongside his victim, has not been able to give his statement because he is still unconscious as a result of the beating he received and injuries sustained when a mob attacked him at the scene of the incident.

“The CP further directed that as soon as he regains consciousness, he should be served the query.

“The Command has never and would never tolerate the use of firearm outside the provisions of Force Order 237,” Oti said.