Two policemen allegedly shot and wounded two persons in Anara, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday during a traditional wedding ceremony.

The development, it was learnt, led to the hurried dispersion of the wedding guests as they all ran into safety.

The two policemen whose identities had yet to be ascertained as of press time were said to have escorted two persons to the wedding.

It was gathered that the policemen were saved from being attacked by angry youths, as members of the bride’s family insisted that blood would not be spilled in their house.

A source at the wedding ceremony, who gave his name as Ugo, on Monday said that one of the policemen was drunk, and that he shot in the air to impress his boss who was spraying money.

“He lost control of his rifle and shot two onlookers.” the source said.

The victims’ identities were given as Ikechukwu Onwudiwe from Umunchi in Isiala Mbano LGA; and Uzochukwu Ogbuhuruzo from Ezumuoha in the same LGA .

While Onwudiwe was shot in his hand and waist, the other victim’s hand was shattered. They were immediately rushed to the accident and emergency unit of the Imo State Teaching Hospital in Orlu.

Ugo the eyewitness said, “The policemen were shooting carelessly in the air to impress their bosses who came in two posh cars and were spraying money.

“One of the policemen used one hand to shoot into the air with his AK-47 rifle. But he lost control of the gun in shot at the direction where people were gathered.

“Two persons, Ikechukwu and Uzouchukwu, were wounded. They became unconscious and were immediately evacuated to the emergency unit of Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu.

“The youths wanted to lynch the policemen but the family of the bride intervened. They wanted to vandalise the two vehicles the two men who came with the policemen were in “.

When newsmen visited the victims at the emergency unit of Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu, they were groaning with pains. They could not speak to newsmen.

An aged woman who was later discovered to be the mother of one of the victims was seen crying and rolling on the ground, while some persons believed to be family members pacified her.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, said that the state commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, had ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

Enwerem noted that the policemen left the scene of the incident hurriedly.