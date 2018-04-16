The Lagos State Police Command said that the autopsy report has revealed that the victim, Mrs Zainab Nielsen, who was killed by her Danish husband had died from trauma suffered as a result of the impact on her head.

It was reported that Zainab and her daughter, Petra, were reportedly found dead on Thursday, April 5 at their Banana Island resident, Ikoyi, where she resides with her husband, Peter Nielsen.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, the forensic experts revealed that there were blood stains from the couples’ bedroom to the kitchen.

Even though it was cleverly wiped from the floor, they were still able to detect it with the application of special chemical reagents.

He said: “Blood stains were also discovered on the wash hand basins and on the hand towel the suspect used in wiping his hands after the commission of the of the fence.

“Although it was cleverly cleaned up as well, the experts were able to discover that too.”

Edgal added that further forensic examinations are being carried out and to be used as evidence against the suspect, Peter Nielsen, who had been charged to Yaba court.