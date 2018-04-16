Crack detectives from the Kano State Police Command have embarked on a manhunt for the fleeing gunmen who killed a Police sergeant and abducted a German national, Mr. Michael Cremza, an employee of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company, Kano.

The Police sergeant was killed by a five-man gang on motorbike who ambushed and opened fire on a vehicle conveying Dantata & Sawoe Construction workers to a site at about 7.45 am on Monday.

During the attack, which occurred on Sabon Titi Madobi Road, Kano, the gunmen killed a Police sergeant, attached to the Special Protection Unit on escort duty.

In the process, according to a statement issued by the spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, SP Musa Magaji Majiya, the gunmen abducted a German national working with the company, Mr Michael Cremza.

In a swift reaction, the State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, hurriedly assembled a crack team of Police detectives and deployed them to cordon off the scene of the incident, with a mandate to comb and arrest the fleeing gunmen.

To this end, the Police Command urged any person with useful information on the whereabouts of the fleeing gunmen to report to the nearest Police Station or call its Emergency Telephone lines: 08032419754, 08123821575.