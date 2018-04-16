An elderly man, Augustine Anumudu; and his son, Okey, were on Monday brought before an Ebuta-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly suffocating a tenant to death.

The duo were brought before the court on a two-count of conspiracy and murder.

The charge was read to the duo, but their plea was not taken.

Inspector Julius Babatope had told the court that the offences were committed on April 2, 2018 by 2.00 p.m, at No. 3B, Esomo St., off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He said that both father and son had conspired to suffocate Anthony Obuse to death on the fateful day due to a long-term grudge between them over illegal occupation of Anumudu’s house.

Babatope said the offences contravened sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Adegite, granted the accused bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the two accused should remain in prison pending when they perfect their bail conditions.

Adegite ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice and adjourned the case until May 14.