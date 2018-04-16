Soldiers, policemen and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are patrolling areas around Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, following protests by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Shi’ites were demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

NAN reports that the security operatives have also taken over the Unity Fountain and its surroundings, having earlier dispersed the protesters.

A witness, Bola Adeniran, told NAN that trouble started when the IMN members were refused entry by the operatives, into the Unity Fountain where they normally sit-out to demand the release of their leader.

NAN reports that the El-Zakzaky disciples have been staging protests in parts of the country to demand the release of the Cleric.