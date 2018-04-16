An FCT High Court, Kubwa, Abuja on Monday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between one Ekpolador Koinya and Onajero Gloria over her aggressive nature.

Justice Bello Kawu also ordered that Gloria returned a 12 KVA Mikano generator set and her daughter’s international passport in her possession to the petitioner, Koinya‎.

Kawu added that both parties should stay away from each other’s work place.

‎The marriage, which was contracted at the Marriage Registry, Lagos State in Feb. 1, 2008 produced two children.‎

Koinya had sought the dissolution of his marriage with Gloria on the grounds that the marriage had broken down due to her aggressive nature.

He also claimed that Gloria attacked him at the slightest excuse and had denied him his conjugal rights.

‎‎He prayed the court for the custody of his two children, an order for Gloria to stop using his names and for her to stay away from his dwelling place.

Gloria, in response, consented to dissolution of the marriage on the grounds that Koinya behaved in a way that she was unable to live with.