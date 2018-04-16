Three men have been convicted by a Katsina State Senior Magistrates’ Court for ‘constituting themselves into public nuisance’ at a hotel in Funtua, Katsina State.

The trio were on Friday sentenced to five months’ imprisonment but with an option of N5,000 fine each.

The convicts are Abdullahi Buba, 22, from Baragi village, Kwatangora, Niger State; Usman Lawal, 22, from Tsafe, Zamfara State and Dahiru Abdullahi, 25, from Ringin Gadagau Giwa, Kaduna State.

They had pleaded guilty to “behaving in a manner that will cause annoyance to the public.”

The police had told the court that they acted contrary to Section 198 of the Penal Code.

It was gathered that the convicts were arrested by the police at PC International Hotel, Funtua.

When brought before the court, the three men opted for summary trial, pleading with the magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, to temper justice with mercy.

Dikko convicted them as charged by the police and sentenced them to five months’ imprisonment each, with an option of N5,000 fine.