Men of the Rivers State Police Command on Saturday arrested one of the suspected kidnappers (name withheld) operating in some communities in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The operatives also rescued a kidnap victim said to have been abducted and kept in a tent constructed by hoodlums in a bush tagged ‘Evil Forest’.

It was gathered that the feat was achieved on Saturday when a huge number of policemen flooded the Ndele, Ogbakri, Rumuekpe, Ebele and Rumuji axis of Emohua, where kidnappers had made their base.

Sources stated that the presence of policemen around the area increased vehicular movement along the Ndele-Rumuji road.

It was learnt that fierce-looking armed policemen patrolled strategic points of the road to ward off any kidnapper.

Confirming the arrest of the suspected kidnapper, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, explained that the heavy presence of policemen in the area was put an end to the series of kidnapping in Emohua.

Omoni said that the kidnapper was apprehended in a place called Ogbakri in Emohua, even as he stated that the kidnap victim was also rescued where he was kept within a bush in the community.

“Yes, it is true. We have restrategised. This is to ensure that there won’t be a repeat of all these kidnappings. Now, we have increased the presence of police; we have increased the presence of patrols.

“We have even launched foot patrols along that axis. All these efforts are geared towards ensuring that the Command is not embarrassed. That effort that started since yesterday has paid off and a man was rescued yesterday at Ogbakri in Emohua LGA. He was rescued where his abductors kept him.

“Unfortunately, when we got there, we were only able to arrest one of the kidnappers and rescued the man. Others escaped and the man is helping the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in its investigation,” he added.

It will be recalled that on several occasions, buses loaded with passengers had been hijacked and the passengers marched into the bush.

Fourteen passengers, who were kidnapped last week, were rescued by the police five days after.