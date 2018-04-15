The Kebbi State Police Command has apprehended four suspected abductors of Fulani origin at Koko-Basse Local Government of the State, recovering N800,000 ransom they collected from their victims.

It was gathered that the crime suspects, who had taken hostage a Fulani leader in Koko-Basse, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Dikko, Ardo, succeeded in collecting N300,000 of N3 million ransom they had demanded from his family before he was released. The abductors also kidnapped another victim, whose named could not be ascertained, and collected N500,000 ransom from his family.

The incident, it was learnt, happened at Koko-Basse over the weekend.

A reliable source said that “the suspected kidnappers called the victim’s family and asked for N3 million. But the victim’s family could not get the money demanded. They were able to gather N500,000 and he was released after the ransom was paid.”

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Mustapha Suleiman, who confirmed the incident in an interaction with newsmen, said that it was a police patrol team along Koko-Basse-Fakai road that apprehended the crime suspects after completing their operations.

The police spokesman, who gave the supected abductors names as Mohammadu Many (aka Amadu), Muhammadu Muhammad, Umar Mohammadu, and Abdulkarim Isiya, said the they were heading to Zuru before they were apprehende by authorities.

He added that all the ransom money they collected from their victims were recover, stating that they would be charged to court for and prosecuted.