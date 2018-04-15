The Benue State Police Command has reacted to the killing of one Miss Zoho, one of the Internally Displaced Persons in the State.

There were reports on social media that Queen Zoho was allegedly killed by a team of police manning the IDP camp in Daudu.

Moses Yamu, ASP, Benue State Police Command PRO in a statement on Sunday, revealed that Zoho was killed by some irate youths, who were only trying to prevent them from investigating an alleged attempted rape case.

According to Yamu, the late Zoho was a victim of the alleged attempted rape.

He said, “It has become necessary to issue this statement to debunk the falsehood being circulated by some callous elements in the society.

“However, at about 0930hrs of date, some irate youths in Daudu Community had launched a violent confrontation on Policemen securing Daudu IDP Camp. Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was carried out to: i. frustrate investigation of a case of attempted rape which occurred in the Community (but not in the IDP camp) in which one of the youths was arrested

ii. to protest Police action of frustrating their daily attempt to gain incursion into the Camp for criminal purposes, especially when the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) carries out the distribution of relief materials.

“In addition to the armed youths firing gunshots and hurling stones at the direction of the Police, and despite the intervention of well meaning Elders of the Community, the irate youths extended their hostilities towards residential areas around the IDP camp, during which their gunshot hit and killed one Miss Queen Zoho. Unfortunately Zoho who died as a result of the gunshot was the victim of the attempted rape.

“In handling this delicate incident, the Police team exercised a lot of restraint due to the populous nature of the Community, including the consciousness of preventing any untoward occurrence in the Camp.

“An on the spot assessment visit by the Commissioner of Police was conducted, where the IDPs and the Community in general were reassured of their security. While effort is being intensified to apprehend those who are directly or indirectly involved in the dastardly act, the situation has since being brought under control.”