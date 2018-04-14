A 25-year-old professional driver, Ihenacho Chizoba, now in police net, has confessed that he went into illicit business of kidnapping out of frustration occasioned by the economic recession in the country.

Chizoba, an indigene of Umuaram, Obowo council area of Imo State said that as an experienced driver, he made a lot of money, which enabled him to live comfortably.

He, however, regretted that his driving business later suffered a setback following the prevailing economic downturn in the country.

The suspect further disclosed that with mounting family problems and as the first son of his mother (father is late), he was introduced into kidnapping in order to make quick money and take care of his family.

Chizoba spoke with newsmen at the state police headquarters in Owerri, where he was paraded along with one Chibundu Ezeala, from Umuabia, Ehime Mbano, for the murder of a 42-year-old Jude Onye.

He said, “My name is Ihenacho Chizoba and I am from Umuaram Obowo. I am a driver by profession and I was doing well in business before things began to get tough for me. So, my friend introduced me to kidnapping.

“We went there to collect his (victim) phone at the beer parlour at Amainyi, where he was relaxing with his friends. But when he saw us, he began to run and one of us opened fire on him.

“I drove the car we used for the operation. I was in the driver’s seat when I heard gunshots. I do not know who really killed him. After this, my colleagues and I ran away and I went into hiding, but the police arrested me.”

Chibundu Ezeala from the Ihitte Uboma council area also of Imo State, who equally confessed to the crime said, “Jude (the victim) did not do anything to me and I was not the one who killed him.

“We simply went there to collect his phone and also to pick him so that his family will give us money to release him. The guy just came back from Spain and we heard that he came back to the country with some money.”

A relative of the deceased, who simply gave his name as Igwe, expressed shock at the gruesome murder of the young Jude, who he said, recently came back from Spain.

Igwe said, “Jude was 42 years old and he was until his tragic death on Saturday (17th of February, this year), the bread winner of the family.