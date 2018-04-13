Plateau State Police Command has paraded nine suspected criminals and recovered 171 illegal arms, 795 ammunitions and 131 cartridges from the public during clashes in the state.

The State Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, who paraded the suspects on Friday at the Command Headquarters, Jos, said the suspects were arrested for rape, car theft, motorcycle snatching/impersonation, culpable homicide, among other criminal acts.

He said the police will not relent in its efforts to respond swiftly to crisis and any act capable of interfering with the peace the middle belt state is currently enjoying.

“It is regrettable to note that the Command is witnessing an increase in cases of rape on the Plateau,” Adie said. “Between February to date, the Command has recorded 19 numbers of rape cases involving 24 suspects who have been charged to court for prosecution.”

Commissioner Adie stressed that the Command will continue to mop-up illegal and prohibited arms in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

He said a 20-year-old Stephen Gyang of Tahoss in Riyom Local Government Area was arrested for conspiring with his friend, Kelly James, for strangulating Ms. Alice Samuel to death and dumped her body into a pit behind the family [home] in the village.

The Commissioner said late Alice was a girlfriend of Stephen Gyang who became pregnant but Stephen didn’t want to take responsibility for the pregnancy and decided to murder her.

Adie directed companies in the State who used spy plate numbers to return them to the Force Transport Officer, Force Headquarters, for validation to enable them recover those in the hands of people who have obtained it illegally and are using it for criminal activities.

He vowed to rid out all criminal elements in Plateau to make the State habitable for honest business practices that will add value to the State economy.