An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osun on Friday released a suspected kidnapper, 43-year-old Moshood Akewusola, on a N500,000 bail.

Magistrate Adejumoke Ademola-Olowolagba, who gave the ruling, also granted him two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction while one of the sureties must be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 8.

In addition, the second surety must be a blood relation of the accused.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty but his lawyer, Mr Samuel Obi, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms, promising he will not jump bail.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 4 at 7.30 a.m. at Ojoyin Street, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the accused gave a man, Abdulmaliq Ajala, “sachet water” to drink with a sedative effect in a bid to kidnap him.

The offence contravened Sections 508 and 509 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The case was adjourned until April 27 for hearing.