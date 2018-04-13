The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Bayelsa State Command, says it arrested 89 suspects in connection with drug trafficking, narcotics abuse and drug-related activities in the state.

The drug agency also said it recorded a total seizure of 73.779 kilogrammes of different classes of illicit drugs in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Osakwe Ikenna, said in a statement that the arrests and seizures were recorded during the first quarter of 2018.

Osakwe, is the the command’s Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs, said of the total number of suspects arrested, a breakdown showed that 68 were males, while 21 were females.

He said from the statistics of drug exhibits seized, Cannabis Sativa, accounted for the highest drug of abuse with a total of 62.093kg.

The spokesman said that the command was co-opted into a programme to carry out sensitisation by the Director-General, Girl Child Education, Government House to schools in several local government areas of the state.