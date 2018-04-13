For allegedly defrauding a man of N880,000, 30-year-old businesswoman, Patience Ojobo, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Ojobo, a resident of Ijesha area of Lagos, is being tried for obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offences on October 23, 2017, at Abeokuta Motor Road, Agege, Lagos.

He said that the accused obtained N880,000 from Mr. Ozioma Raymond to help him to obtain travel documents.

“The complainant approached the accused to help him procure travel documents for a trip to Kuwait.

“The accused demanded N600,000 for visa and N280,000 for ticket, totalling N880,000, which the complainant agreed to pay,” Ayorinde said.

He said that after the money was paid into the account of the accused, she disappeared.

“Immediately the accused received the money, she went into hiding, but was arrested six months after,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for obtaining money under false pretences.

Ojobo, however, pleaded innocence of the offences and was granted a bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi, said that the sureties should be gainfully employed, and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until May 21 for mention.