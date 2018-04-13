A Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Friday sentenced three men to 12 weeks imprisonment for stealing a dog.

The convicts, Isaac Saba, Philip Daniel and Ayo Ojo, were earlier arraigned on a two-count of conspiracy and theft.

They all pleaded guilty to the offence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the crime is contrary to Sections 298 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Hamza Muazu summarily sentenced the convicts, after they pleaded guilty.

Muazu ordered each of them to serve a prison term of four weeks.

He, however, gave each of them an option to pay N2, 000 as fine or to serve the prison term should they fail to meet the condition.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Seargent Aliyu Malami, told the court that one Mary Adama of Kpakungu community in Minna had reported the matter at the police station on April 3.

Malami said that the convicts had conspired among themselves to steal the dog, valued at N10, 000.