A 40-year-old trader, Michael Oriyomi, who stood as surety for two accused persons, was on Friday arraigned before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court.

Oriyomi of No. 26 Ayobami Street, Okitipupa is standing trial on a charge of reneging on the surety’s agreement.

The prosecutor, Inspector Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the accused on March 1 around 11:30 a.m at Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court stood as surety for Omolere Akintebura and Akintunde Akintebura.

Orogbemi said that the accused were standing trial for malicious damage and unlawful assault of Akin Omosuwa in February.

The prosecutor added that the surety promised to always produce the accused in court for proceedings, but the accused had jumped bail to pervert justice.

Orogbemi said that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 126, Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Mr. Banji Ayeomoni, granted the accused bail of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

Ayeomoni said that the surety must present one-year tax clearance.

He also said that the surety must present the two accused in court in the next adjournment of April 30.