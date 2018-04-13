Kano State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of the abducted Syrian teenager, Muhammad Ahmed, after his father, Ahmed Abu Areeda, was shot dead in Kano on Tuesday

Late Areeda, a Syrian businessman, was shot by the gunmen for reportedly resisting the abduction of his son at the Red Cross office on Hospital road when he went to pick his car along with two of his sons at about 8pm.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Musa Majia, who confirmed the rescue of Muhammad to newsmen friday night, said the boy was rescued unhurt and without payment of ransom.

Majiya said that the boy has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical checkup.