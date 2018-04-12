Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Thursday killed 31 persons in separate attacks on Benue settlements.

In Ukember-Agya, Logo local government area of the state, two persons were killed by the marauding herdsmen.

The Chairman of Logo LGA, Richard Nyajo, said the herdsmen came heavily armed, ransacked the community and set houses ablaze.

In Agbobouhol, a suburb of Makurdi, the attackers stormed the community in the morning and shot two people dead in a broad day light attack.

The attack took place at about 10:00 a.m. and there was panic among Wadata residents who fled the area with their personal belongings.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, Moses Yamu, confirmed the killings and said the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has visited the affected communities.

Yamu said a detachment of Mobile Police Force had been deployed to the area.