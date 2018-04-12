An eight-month old baby simply identified as Abdulaziz has been found dead inside a four-feet drum of water.

The incident happened at number 53 Obakhavbaye street in Benin City.

It was gathered that mother of the baby had gone to urinate outside at about 6am but didn’t find the baby where she kept him.

After three hours of searching around the house, the baby was found inside the drum stone dead.

Landlord of the house, Mr. Ali Abubakar, said he was observing his prayers when he heard shoutings and wailings.

Ali said he went downstairs and was told that Abdulaziz died inside a drum of water.

“It is difficult for that baby to open that drum and enter inside. We don’t know what happened yet but it is a mystery.

A neighbor who gave her name as Blessing Akpo said it was only God that would unravel the baby’s killers.

“I have never seen where a baby that is eight months old will open a drum of water, enter inside and close it.”

Mother of the baby could not talk as she was still in shock.

Policemen from Aideyan Police station were seen at the residence to investigate about the incident.