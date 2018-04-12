A 47-year-old civil servant, Abimbola Babatunde, who allegedly stole N8.9 million belonging to a cooperative society, was on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides in Ogba area of Ikeja, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Police Sgt. Raphael Donny told the court that the offences were committed between January and December 2017 in Ikeja.

“The accused stood as a guarantor for his brother who requested a loan from the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture Cooperative Society, his place of work.

“The accused’s brother requested a loan to execute a contract and through the help of Babatunde, his brother was able to secure the loan.

“After obtaining the loan, the accused’s brother disappeared and the accused was unable to ensure repayment of the loan.

“All efforts by the cooperative society to locate him failed,’’ he said.

Donny said the accused was arrested when he could not provide information about the whereabouts of his brother.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused may be sentenced to seven years imprisonment on conviction, according to the provisions of Section 287.

The accused, however, denied the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, A. O. Adedayo, granted the accused to a bail of N2 million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until April 23 for mention.