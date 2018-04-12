An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a herdsman, Ashiru Mati, for allegedly hacking one Karimu Alabi to death.

Mati, who address was not given, is standing trial on a one-count charge of culpable homicide.

The Police First Information Report (FIR), indicated that the corpse of Alabi was discovered at a stream, at Olowu village in Malete, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara.

The report stated that the deceased was found lying in the pool of his own blood with multiple cutlass injuries.

It stated that the dame gun of the deceased, which he took to the stream, was not found with him.

The report stated that investigation conducted at the Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department, revealed that the suspect committed the offence, as he confessed to have killed the deceased and went away with the gun.

The prosecutor, Abdulkadir Jimoh, urged the court to remand the accused in prison because the offence was ordinarily not bailable.

Jimoh said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Fatima Saliu, in his ruling, ordered the remand of the accused at Medium Security Prison, Mandala and adjourned the case until April 25 for further mention.