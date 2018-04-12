An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a cohabiting couple, Patrick Nana, 35, and Ifeoma Alexander, 39, who allegedly forged a First Bank cheque with an intent to withdraw a sum of N98, 000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.I. Raji, granted the accused bail in the sum of N150, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Raji said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

“The accused should remain in Kirikiri Prisons pending when the bail conditions would be met,” she said.

The accused, who are residing at No. 31 Unity Estate, Giwa, Oke-Aro in Lagos, are facing a five-count charge bothering on conspiracy, forgery, fraud and false pretences.

The prosecutor, Insp Rachael Williams said the accused committed the offences on March 23 at First Bank, Iju Road, Lagos.

Williams said the accused with others still at large, conspired to commit felony by stealing one slip of First Bank cheque, with an account name, Soluade Olawale .

“The accused fraudulently procured the execution of valuable security to withdraw the sum of N98, 000 from the account of Soluade Olawale,” the prosecutor said.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The offences contravened sections 314, 322, 329, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for false pretences, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

However, the magistrate adjourned the case until April 19.