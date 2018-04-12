Cultists operating as thugs in the popular Tombia Market, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have stabbed a commercial driver of a tricyclist, Keke Napep, to death in their failed attempt to rob him.

The police, Thursday, said the suspects attempted to rob the victim, who hailed from the north, but killed him for resisting them.

It was gathered that the killing caused tension in the area, forcing traders to close shops and run to different directions for safety.

Colleagues and kinsmen of the victim were said to have gone berserk and later stabbed a youth they believed was one of the suspects to death.

Fear of reprisal spread but the Central Zone leadership of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), the Bayelsa Volunteers and security agencies immediately intervened to restore order.

The IYC Chairman, Mr. Tare Porri, immediately led a delegation to meet the kinsmen of the victim and sympathise with them.

Porri asked them to remain calm and resist the temptation of taking laws into their own hands adding that crimes had no colour and tribe.

He, however, complained about the nefarious activities of suspected thugs in the market who were fond of extorting money from Keke operators and other innocent people.

“In this particular case they tried to extort money from the victim. But he told them he had no money because he just came out for business.

“They got angry and stabbed him to death. If not because of our prompt intervention, it would have led to further bloodshed. We appeal to all the people in the state to remain calm and stop taking laws into their hands whenever there is provocation”, he said.

Porri appealed to security agencies especially the police to maintain presence in the market to stop harassment of innocent people by thugs.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa Volunteer Service, Mr. Douye Koroye, condemned the killing of the commercial driver describing it as barbaric.

Koroye, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths urged youths to quit crime and take advantage of various opportunities created by the state government to make decent living.

He commiserated with the deceased family and asked security agencies to investigate the incident and bring the suspected cultists to justice.

He said: “We call on the youths to be law-abiding, patriotic and responsible. Our governor has shown capacity to develop the youths. This is a youth government and we advise the youths to desist from crime and take advantage of the opportunities created for them by the government.

“We warn that persons, who engage in cultism, are risking their lives. We have a new law in the state that stipulates stringent punishments for them. Cultists should renounce their membership now and embrace peace”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said some persons had been identified and would soon, be arrested for investigations.

He asked kinsmen of the victim to maintain the peace adding that persons who committed the heinous crime would face prosecution.