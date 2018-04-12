A 31-year-old farmer, Seun Ehinmisan, was on Thursday arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court over alleged N145,000 fraud.

The accused, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a one-count charge of Advance Fee Fraud, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the accused on Feb. 10, about 9:00a.m. at No. 18, Erinje Road., Okitipupa, fraudulently collected N145,000 from the Complainant, Veronica Okpako.

He alleged that the accused collected the money on the pretext of renting out an oil palm plantation to her.

The prosecutor said that the accused did not rent the oil palm plantation to the complainant as agreed.

He said the offence contravened Section 419, Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the accused bail in the sum N100,000, and a surety in like sum.

He said the surety must present one year tax clearance and adjourned the case until April 23, for further hearing.