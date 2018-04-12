The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested two suspected members of the amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers who allegedly threatened to kidnap oil workers and blow up oil facilities.

A very reliable police source from IRT who disclosed the arrest on Thursday in Lagos to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

The source said that the suspects allegedly sent threat messages demanding payment of N20 million, and gave other conditions to a company, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources.

“On April 11, 2018, sequel to several reports of threat received by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) located in Obumeze Community, Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers by a group named – Amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers.

“Operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed to Port Harcourt by I-G Idris Ibrahim swung into action and arrested two principal actors who posed as militants and threatened the company.

“The threat messages demanded an initial payment of N20 million and to be placed on monthly salary of N3 million; failure to do so would be followed with kidnap, death, vandalism, explosion and attacks on the company’s assets,” the source said.

It was gathered that one of the suspects, a native of Obumeze community, the host community of NDPR, was recently granted bail over a case of armed robbery and kidnapping.

The second suspect, said to be from Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta, allegedly composed and sent the threat messages to the company.

“The suspect also admitted belonging to a notorious armed robbery gang terrorising Ahoada and environs and the phone used for the threat was recovered from him.

“Effort is on to arrest the remaining accomplices and recover arms, ammunition and explosives in their possession,” the source said.