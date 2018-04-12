Peter Nielsen, husband of deceased singer, Alizee, has been remanded in prison in connection with the murder of his wife and four-year-old daughter.

Nielsen, who appeared before the Yaba magistrate court on Wednesday, was remanded for a two-count charge of unlawful killing.

The 53-year-old Dane will be held at Ikoyi prison pending trial before a high court.

In the charge sheet, the police said there is “overwhelming evidence linking” Nielsen to the murders.

It reads: “That you Peter Nielsen, male, on April 5 at Block 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, did unlawfully kill your wife, one Zainab Nielsen, 37.

“That you Peter Nielsen on April 5 did unlawfully kill your daughter, Petra Nielsen, aged three-and-a-half years”

“There is overwhelming forensic evidence linking the defendant to the assault and murder of his wife and daughter. Investigation has also shown that the defendant was habitually violent to his late wife, Zainab,” said Effiong Asuquo, a chief superintendent of police representing the prosecution.

“He took the lifeless little girl and put her under the mother’s body and then put on gas stove burners in the kitchen so that it will be believed that the wife and daughter were suffocated to death by the cooking gas.

“The offenses which the defendant has committed are capital offenses and thus the defendant needs to be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice by the director of public prosecutions (DPP) and proper arraignment and trial before the high court. It is in the national interest that the suspect remains in prison custody pending legal advice and his arraignment and trial.”

The offenses are punishable under section 223 of the criminal laws of Lagos state.